Parkway Place Mall quickly runs out of free eclipse glasses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People started line up when the mall opened for the Great American Eclipse glasses giveaway at Parkway Place Mall. It didn’t take long for the glasses to disappear, just like the sun will on August 21.

Officials at Parkway Place Mall say they are out of eclipse glasses. The mall partnered with The Huntsville International Airport to provide 5,000 pairs to the community.

A line of cars was backed out all the way onto Memorial Parkway, with people vying to get the coveted eye coverings.

“We were not expecting to have such a big crowd but we’ve got people coming in from other states. We’ve got people that have taken off work today and gotten their kids here,” said Molly Mitchell, Marketing Director for Parkway Place Mall.

Mitchell said they want the community to be able to enjoy the eclipse, with the right glasses and a place to watch it.

“We are going to have a spot in our back parking lot on the L&N drive behind Dillards, and we’re going to have a little viewing area back there,” said Mitchell.

They have also been getting many, many requests from teachers and schools, asking for eclipse glasses for their students. So they will be setting aside 35 pairs of glasses, enough for a classroom. If you’re a teacher, or a non-profit, or anything else, you can text to win. You can text ECLIPSEGLASSES to 444222 for the chance to win.

A drawing for the winning classroom will be held Friday at noon.