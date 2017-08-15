Madison residents concerned over lack of communication in Monday night homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Two teens are behind bars after police believe they killed a man behind a Publix on County Line Road. The suspects were located in the woods near an abandoned house on Browns Ferry Road, not far from the scene. Authorities say the two teens were staying at the Three Springs school and were reported as runaways Monday morning.

Police said the crime happened just after 11:00 pm Monday night. Officers said construction workers were working on a renovation project at Publix where they spotted one of their coworkers.

Authorities found the victim's body with significant head trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Madison Police released the identity of the victim as 61-year-old Van Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia.

With the two suspects in custody, residents in the area want to know why there wasn't more communication about the situation.

Michael Conway said he had no idea there was any danger in the area. His kids were playing outside on Monday, one minute away from Publix.

"Had we known as parents, we could've taken steps to be there for our kids and prevent something from happening," he said.

Conway has some questions for both the Three Springs facility and the Madison Police Department.

"When was the escape noticed? Two, when did they notify Madison Police Department? And then three, why as residents weren't we told to be on the lookout?" he asked.

Conway wants transparency. So does Piper Moore, a business owner in the shopping center where the murder happened.

"We all here in this shopping center work till late hours. Every business here, and especially business owners. We had no idea that anything like this was going on," she said.

She only found out about it this morning. She said the lack of communication is concerning.

"Where is the disconnect? We do have children in this area, we have people who run in the early morning, we have all sorts of things. You know it could've happened to anybody," she said.

Especially because police are calling this a crime of opportunity. Moore said more protocols need to be in place when something like this happens at Three Springs.

"I feel like we put a lot of people at risk yesterday by not knowing the facts, and it could've been a lot worse," said Moore.