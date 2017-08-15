LIVE BLOG: Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary updates and analysis

Democratic and Republican Party voters went to the polls today to pick a U.S. Senate candidate for the general election in December.
Polls are closing at 7 p.m. and we’ll bring you results as they come in. With 10 Republicans and seven Democrats on the ballot, a runoff is likely between the top two finishers. A candidate receiving 50.1 percent of the vote would avoid a runoff and be the party’s nominee for the Dec. 12 election.
This is a live blog and it will refresh automatically throughout the evening as we gather primary election news, results and reactions.
Our latest #s show Roy Moore on top with 36 percent, Mo Brooks at 30 percent, Strange at 28 percent. Doug Jones has 60 percent for Democrats.
Limestone Co. precincts, 23 of 27 in, Brooks has 40 percent, Moore’s at 30 percent and Strange at 26%. Doug Jones leading Dem field with 50 percent, Robert Kennedy Jr. has 26 percent .
Jess Brown just pointed out, Limestone County with most precincts in, results show Brooks around 40 percent. Leading, but could use a bigger margin.
General idea on voting patterns, which our political analyst Jess Brown will make much clearer, is that Brooks has to dominate in North Alabama, run strong in the Mobile area and hang tough elsewhere. Strange needs same from B’ham.
Seeing some data that says Strange got a boost from counties north of Birmingham. Waiting for numbers.
Not sure I quite understand what he means, but here’s WHNT News 19’s Kristen Conner, after talking with Luther Strange aide:
Based on our live results, which you can find here:
Doug Jones, a Democrat, has the most votes. (Reminder, still kind of early)
From earlier, but a good one:
Secretary of State Merrill said around 2 p.m. he expected 10-15 percent voter turnout. That’s somewhere around 320,000 votes. Assuming voting ranks of 2-1 Republicans to Democrats, Republican candidate would need bit more than 110,000 votes to win without a runoff.
OK, so waiting. Despite having covered a lot of elections, I regularly convince myself ‘this time the results will come in fast.’ Given low turnout, maybe this is the one …
We’ve got our very first results up here! About thirty votes at this point . . .
The totally unscientific poll of people on Twitter who announced they voted for a given candidate, and then tweeted the news to that candidate, has Roy Moore in a landslide.
Here we go, not a lot of votes to count, so things should get interesting pretty fast.
