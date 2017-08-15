× LIVE BLOG: Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary updates and analysis

Democratic and Republican Party voters went to the polls today to pick a U.S. Senate candidate for the general election in December.

Polls are closing at 7 p.m. and we’ll bring you results as they come in. With 10 Republicans and seven Democrats on the ballot, a runoff is likely between the top two finishers. A candidate receiving 50.1 percent of the vote would avoid a runoff and be the party’s nominee for the Dec. 12 election.

This is a live blog and it will refresh automatically throughout the evening as we gather primary election news, results and reactions.