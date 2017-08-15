× Is your school out for the Great American Eclipse?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While many are prepping for the eclipse by seeking out the right eye-wear, school systems across the Tennessee Valley are making plans to make sure their students are safe.

Albertville City and Guntersville City Schools will be closed on Monday.

Boaz City and Marshall County Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Madison City Schools will dismiss Pre-K at 10:30 a.m., elementary at 11 a.m., and high school at 11:45 a.m.

Madison County Schools will dismiss 15 minutes late, at 2:45 p.m.

Fort Payne City Schools are not closing, but are giving parents the option to check out their student or keep child at home as an excused absence.

Arab City Schools bought glasses for grade 6- 12 and will be using the eclipse as a learning opportunity for students.

Huntsville City Schools will be in session, although parents do have the option to check their kids out, or keep them at home and it will be excused. For more on their dismissals, check out their website: www.huntsvillecityschools.org/

Jackson County, Jefferson County, Limestone County and Scottsboro City will not close.