Huntsville Police monitoring financial crimes in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department recently joined the IRS Financial Crimes Task Force with other agencies in the state.

The goal: to prosecute criminals who scam others and steal their hard-earned money. But how big of a problem is this in our area?

“We’re one of the most booming cities in the state and in our industry. We’re proud of that, but what comes along with that is we become a target area of people trying to commit financial crimes,” said Captain Mike Izzo with the Huntsville Police Department.

Captain Izzo works with the Criminal Investigations Division for HPD–he says it’s not a “big” problem…yet.

That’s part of the reason why HPD is looking into joining the new task force–to stay ahead of these types of crimes.

“We’ve had several cases where people will just get solicited over the phone,” said Capt. Izzo. “Everybody has a cell phone device.”

He says financial crimes are not limited to one county or state and anyone can become a victim.

“My best advice, if you get any phone call, of course you could call back and try to do verification. But that’s still to me, not 100-percent fool-proof,” said Captain Izzo. “I would try to go there personally, see if there’s a local office, get a hold of somebody.”