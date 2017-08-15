× Huntsville Police arrest employee for shooting near Bill Penney dealership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have made an arrest in the shooting that happened near the Bill Penney Service Station on Friday. Phillip Gilliam, 21, who is an employee at Bill Penney, faces Assault 1st degree charges in the case.

Investigators say Gilliam was attempting to sell a pistol to a 23-year-old man. That person reportedly paid Gilliam with counterfeit money, and attempted to run to a car with a pistol. Officer say Gilliam then drew another handgun and ran after the man while firing shots. Gilliam continued firing his gun at the car after the man got into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle, hitting the man in the torso.

The driver of the car drove away and dropped the victim off in the area of University Drive and Boxwood Drive. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to recover.