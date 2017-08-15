Hoping for a lush lawn this year? Here are tips on how to get it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a lawn, chances are you work hard in the spring and summer to make it beautiful and weed free. Here are some basic tips that can help you along the way.

First, what kind of grass you have is important. Around here, fescue, bermuda, or zoysia are usually used. Occasionally you may have luck with blue grass, centipede, or saint augustine. Healthy grass that is thick and mowed correctly will keep most weeds from establishing. Fertilizing your grass when it wants to grow is important, too. Fescue thrives in the spring and fall, and bermuda and zoysia prefer summer.

When weeds become a problem, first identify if they are annual or perennial. If they are annual, they can often be prevented by using weed preventers in the spring and fall before the seed germinates. If it is perennial, you will need to spray a post-emergent chemical once the weed is growing. It works best when the weed is young and temperatures are between 55 and 85 degrees.

If you keep the weeds from thriving and blooming, you can keep them from spreading. Don't let it get out of control; follow these simple rules to get your yard looking its best.

