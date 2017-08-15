Hollywood Police Department welcomes students back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. - The Hollywood Police Department wanted to make sure students in the area started their school year off with a little police knowledge. "We are always in the school bringing the kids something," says Chief Jason Hepler.

He says visits like these are necessary for both officers and students. "It helps solidify that we are here for them and it establishes the bonds especially with the younger children," explains Chief Hepler.

They want to establish healthy relationships. "You never know what their experiences in the past with law enforcement, so if we show them that we're here for them and that they can come to us with a problem, it helps them with the rest of their school life."

He teaches the students what law enforcement does, introduces them to different units and what to do in case they need them. "You'd be surprised how many of them don't know yet that 9-1-1 is the emergency," says Chief Hepler.

He says there's a current stigma attached to police officers. "With everything that's happened within the last few years, law enforcement has had a lot of bad reputations just for various reasons, whether it was inflated or not."

They want to show their community, especially the younger ones, a different side. "We're trying to help bridge that gap and show that we're not out here to do the bad thing. We're out here to be positive in the community."