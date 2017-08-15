× Gun shop giving away an AR-15 to help drive turnout in Alabama Senate primary

SPANISH FORT, Ala. – Outpost Elite Gun Store will give away an AR-15 to one randomly selected person who can show they voted in the Alabama Senate primary.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said about halfway through the voting day that turnout looked like it might not break 15% of registered voters.

The owners of Outpost Elite expressed their dismay at the low numbers, writing in a Facebook post, “I am a little miffed by the low turnout in today’s Alabama Senate Primary so we are going to put our money where our mouth is.”

They ask people to take a picture with their “I voted” sticker and leave it in the comments for a chance to win.

The gun store is even offering free shipping to a federally licensed gun dealer in your area if you don’t live near their store in Spanish Fort.

You’ll have to pass a background check to get the gun.