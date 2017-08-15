AP: Doug Jones wins Democratic Senate primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doug Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration, has won the Democratic primary in Alabama for U.S. Senate

Jones was the victor in a crowded field of Democrats vying for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He will face the Republican winner in a Dec. 12 election.

Jones is perhaps best known for leading the prosecution of two Klansmen for the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four little girls.

While Alabama has not been represented by a Democrat in the U.S. Senate in 20 years, Jones has said Democrats must not concede the seat without a fight. He says Democrats can win if they can turn the conversation to "kitchen table issues" such as wages, health care and jobs.