Booze It And Lose It — Rainsville preps for national anti-DUI campaign

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - The Rainsville Police Department is kicking off "Booze It and Lose It" this week, a campaign against driving under the influence. "In my career I noticed that a lot of people don't have a problem with drunk drivers or impaired drivers until they kill somebody," says Chief Kevin Smith.

Impaired driving doesn't only apply to those who drink and drive. "A lot of people don't understand that when you're prescribed medication that impairs your ability to drive that you can be charged with a DUI," says Chief Smith.

This applies to all legal medication that can cause impairment."They'll take it and they're impaired and it's just as bad, in some cases worse than alcohol."

Rainsville Police Department received a grant from the state backing this campaign. "When these officers are off duty, they can come out on their time and work up to 12 hours a day." This grant will pay for their over time work.

They will take no calls and only patrol traffic. "That helps knock down the DUIs, the traffic law violations, the speeding and tailgating; things of that nature," says Chief Smith. Making the roads of Rainsville a little safer.