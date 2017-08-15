An early look at the Tennessee Valley’s eclipse forecast

The past week has many wondering when this soggy weather will be over, and of course everyone wants to know if it will be over by next Monday! The Great American Eclipse will come in the middle of the day (from 12PM-3PM) Monday the 21st, and as of now the weather looks pretty good!

A push of slightly drier air will come this weekend, limiting our rain chances through next Tuesday. This drier air will filter in from the middle levels of the atmosphere, which would limit the potential for cloudy skies.

It still looks very warm and humid at the surface though. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, and puffy cumulus clouds look likely. If model guidance continues current trends we should get a typical late-summer Monday afternoon.

We expect good viewing conditions in Alabama and Tennessee next Monday afternoon; however, parts of Kentucky, Missouri and points northwest may have a tougher time with clouds and storms.

It’s still nearly a week out, so we’ll almost definitely need to fine-tune this forecast. Viewing conditions may change a bit, so we’ll keep you posted! Our daily forecast discussion will include this kind of information (getting more and more specific) through next Monday.

