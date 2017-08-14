President Trump outlines administration’s response to violence in Charlottesville, condemns hate groups

WASHINGTON — President Trump addressed the rally violence that killed one woman and injured 19 others Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. You can see his full remarks in the video.
The president noted that the Department of Justice and FBI are investigating those responsible for the violence this past weekend. “You will be held fully accountable,” President Trump said. “Justice will be delivered.”
“No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag…we must love each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence.”