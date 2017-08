× Superintendent search for Scottsboro schools down to four candidates

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The board of education has narrowed its search for a superintendent down to four. You can read each candidate’s resume by clicking their name below. They are:

-Dr. E. Dale Edwards

-Dr. Gary S. Gibson

-Dr. Alan Miller

-Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr.

Initially, there were were five finalists but Mr. Ronnie Crabtree withdrew from consideration.

You can find more information about the search at the Scottsboro City Schools website.