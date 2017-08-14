Spike strips end police pursuit through Marshall County

BOAZ, Ala. – Four people are under arrest after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say that around 9 a.m. on August 12, Boaz police attempted to stop a vehicle for having a switched tag. Police say the driver accelerated and tried to get away after officers activated their lights.

The pursuit continued north into Albertville on Highway 75 to Highway 227 before going back onto Hustleville Road.

Authorities say people inside the vehicle were getting rid of drugs and paraphernalia by throwing them out of the windows. Authorities were able to recover those items.

Alabama State Troopers joined the pursuit and with the use of spike strips, were able to slow the vehicle down.

When the vehicle stopped, police say that passenger Dushawn Merritt jumped out and ran.

Merritt was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and struggle.

Authorities say that the two other passengers, Amber Mullins and Heather Bearden, and the driver, Jeffrey Smith, were apprehended without incident.

The following charges have been issued:

35-year-old Jeffrey Smith, of Albertville, is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

36-year-old Dushawn Merrit, of Crossville, is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, tampering w/physical evidence, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

29-year-old Amber Mullins,of Boaz, is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs

39-year-old Heather Bearden, is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs