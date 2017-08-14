× Shoals unity groups to hold vigil for Charlottesville after deadly protest

FLORENCE, Ala. – On the heels of the horrific events which unfolded in Virginia over the weekend, unity groups in the Shoals are holding a vigil Monday evening.

Two groups are united in a cause. Camille Bennett with “Project Say Something” and Ben Newbern with “Equality Shoals” say Monday night’s vigil came together rather quickly.

Both were shocked as they watched the chaos unfold in Charlottesville.

“Extremely heartbreaking; I’m still mourning what happened in Charlottesville. Particularly because it hit so close to home and it could have easily been us,” Bennett explained.

In June, Equality Shoals held a rally in Florence’s Wilson Park. Their message was simple, love is love.

During the rally, Klansmen showed up and heckled the crowd.

Bennett admitted she was scared, but knew she had to move forward with her message of unity.

“I hope that we can change, we can do things differently,” Bennett said. “And my biggest hope is that my home city of Florence will be supportive and excited and see what an opportunity this is for us to change.”

Bennett would like to see hearts beginning to change, and put an end to hate groups.

Monday night’s solidarity vigil is being held in downtown Florence’s Wilson Park. It begins at 7 p.m. with several community leaders expected to speak out against hate.