× Season finale of Doubt to air overnight; here’s what you need to know to set your DVR

The two-hour season finale of the CBS show Doubt will re-air overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, allowing anyone who missed the show on Saturday to set their DVR and enjoy it.

The episode will re-air early, early Wednesday morning — from 12:37am until 2:37am — so make sure you set your DVR before you go to sleep on Tuesday.