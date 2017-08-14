× Parkway Place Mall to give out 5,000 eclipse glasses for free, starting tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The eclipse glasses frenzy is in full effect here in the Tennessee Valley, with many stores in the area selling out. But, there are still options.

On Tuesday, Parkway Place Mall is getting a large shipment of the glasses, and the best part? They’re handing them out for free.

Parkway Place Mall Marketing Director Molly Mitchell said phones have been ringing off the hook in anticipation of the eclipse glasses they’ll be giving out.

“We have 5,000 pairs of glasses that have been brought to us by Huntsville International Airport. We thought that was a tremendous amount until we saw the response from the community. So many stores have sold out that we don’t know how long these are going to last,” she said.

The public can pick up the glasses at customer service, while supplies last, starting tomorrow, Tuesday August 15, from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. when the mall closes.

“We will start at noon at customer service, which is in the lower level of the mall at center court,” said Mitchell.

She said they are expecting a lot of people on Tuesday when the glasses arrive, but they are trying to make it as organized as possible.

“We have to create order here, it is one per person. Put your hand out, get one pair of glasses. They’re free, and this is something that is supposed to be very fun, so we really hope that people bring their patience,” explained Mitchell.

She said they want the community to be able to enjoy the eclipse, with the right glasses and a place to watch it.

“We are going to have a spot in our back parking lot on the L&N drive behind Dillards, and we’re going to have a little viewing area back there,” said Mitchell.

They have also been getting many, many requests from teachers and schools, asking for eclipse glasses for their students. So they will be setting aside 35 pairs of glasses, enough for a classroom. If you’re a teacher, or a non-profit, or anything else, you can text to win. You can text ECLIPSEGLASSES to 444222 for the chance to win.

The glasses at the mall are first come first serve. The mall opens at 10:00 a.m. and Mitchell says the public is welcome to come and wait in line starting then.