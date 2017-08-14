North Alabama starts the year ranked #6 in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (roarlions.com) - The University of North Alabama will open the the 2017 regular season ranked No. 6 in the nation after the American Football Coaches Association released its pre-season poll Monday.

The Lions finished the 2016 season ranked No. 2 in the AFCA poll and has now been ranked in the AFCA Top 25 in the last 44 straight polls.

UNA opens its season at home on August 31 against No. 5 ranked Texas A&M-Commerce and will travel to 11th ranked Valdosta State for its second game on September 16.

To continue reading click here.