In wake of Charlottesville, local group fights for the removal of Confederate monument in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a series of violent incidents among protests in Charlottesville, Virginia that were sparked by disagreement over a Confederate monument, many cities are having conversations about their own Confederate monuments.

There’s a group in the Tennessee Valley fighting to get rid of the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse.

The conversation rankles on both sides.

Some feel it should be removed. “I just hate anything that has to deal with racism.” said Shirley Little.

While others like Chuck Chamberlain feel that “it’s a part of history,” and we need to “leave it alone.”

In May, Governor Ivey signed a bill into law that prohibited local governments from moving historical monuments on public property.

The law protects monuments, street names, and buildings in place for more than 40 years. It carries a hefty $25,000 fine as a consequence.

We reached out to Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong to get his thoughts on removing the Confederate monument. His office says Commissioner Strong will not do anything that violates state law.

But there are people still fighting for its removal, like the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance. They’re raising funds to get rid of it.

Because of the new law, the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection was formed.

If someone wants to make changes to a monument or street sign, they will have to apply for a waiver and go through this new committee.

We reached out to Governor Ivey’s office to find out more about the waiver, but have yet to hear back.