Harris Home For Children raising funds for new facility

The Harris Home for Children was founded in 1954 and over the years they have cared for thousands of local foster children. The Harris Home serves both male and females aged 12 to 21 by providing a loving home where foster children not only survive but thrive.

Thousands of children have been served by the home through the years. Many of them are now self-sufficient, contributing members of society as a direct result of the care and training received at Harris Home.

The non-profit organization is currently planning on upgrading some facilities and building a new facility in order to serve more children and continue to offer the highest quality foster care to children in Alabama.

For more information on ways that you can help, contact 256-837-0332