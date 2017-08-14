× Gus Malzahn names Jarrett Stidham starting quarterback

AUBURN, Ala.- The sound emanating from the Plains on Monday was that of inevitability finally becoming reality.

Jarrett Stidham is officially Auburn’s starting quarterback.

The formal announcement came two days after Auburn’s second scrimmage and tenth overall practice of fall camp, after which Gus Malzahn was “not ready to say” there was separation at the quarterback position, but the move has been in the works ever since the former Baylor signal caller visited the Tigers on the first day of fall camp last year.

