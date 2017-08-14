× Former Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings hospitalized after suffering minor stroke

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Auburn head coach, Pat Dye confirmed that former Alabama head coach, Gene Stallings is in the hospital, after suffering a minor stroke.

Dye says Stallings was at the Dallas-Ft. Worth Airport awaiting a flight to Huntsville when the medical emergency occurred.

Stallings was scheduled to appear at Legendary Coaches events in both in Montgomery and at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The Legendary Coaches event has been cancelled at this time. Officials say that ticket holders should return to their point of purchase for refund. Ticketmaster purchase refunds will process automatically.

Dye tweeted that Gene Stallings is in “good spirits” and is looking forward to rescheduling the events as soon as he is out of the hospital.

(1/3) "This morning, awaiting his flight to Huntsville, Coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke @ Dallas-Ft Worth airport." — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

(2/3) "He has been taken to the hospital, but is in good spirits. He is looking forward to rescheduling his Legendary Coaches Events… — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

(3/3) with Coach Dye in Huntsville and Montgomery as soon as doctors release him." Please keep him & his family in your thoughts & prayers. — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017