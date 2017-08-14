Early Eclipse Outlook: good to fair viewing for most of the region

Next Monday’s Great American Eclipse looks to be happening at a good time for us! A break in the persistent, daily showers and storms early next week gives us good odds of full view with limited cloud interruption.

Model data like this shows the usual patchy, puffy cumulus clouds beneath a very dry middle atmosphere. That should limit and threat of rain and thunderstorms; it could totally erase the chance if this look continues to stay the same.

We expect good viewing conditions in Alabama and Tennessee next Monday afternoon; however, parts of Kentucky, Missouri and points northwest may have a tougher time with clouds and storms.

Modeling is good, but I can guarantee you the images below will change before Monday. It’s guidance: not a perfect representation of weather conditions.

Viewing conditions may change a bit, so we’ll keep you posted! Our daily forecast discussion will include this kind of information (getting more and more specific) through next Monday.

