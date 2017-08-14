Don Jacobs taking charge of young Scottsboro squad in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- It's been four decades since Don Jacobs has rocked black and gold on game day. The Scottsboro alum is now the Wildcats head coach, taking over for Patrick Nix after four seasons. Jacobs says it feels good to be home and at the helm.

"I haven't been back in 40 years. I still see people I grew up with, I'm making new acquaintances and renewing old ones," said Jacobs. "I'm having a lot of fun."

Scottsboro is coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history. They put together an undefeated regular season, won the class 5A region 7 title and made it to the third round of the playoffs. But this year's team is not like the last.

"We've got six seniors, three returning on offense and three returning on defense," Jacobs said. "Having to replace a quarterback, an all-state tailback, an all-state free safety."

Gone are the days of quarterback Bo Nix, running back DK Billingsley and safety Austin Freeman. It's a young bunch now and Jacobs knows its going to take some rebuilding.

"You do a lot of reps, try not to beat em up, try not to run em all off," Jacobs joked.

The veteran head coach has a winning pedigree. During his seven year stint at Oneonta, he led the team to three state championship games and one blue map. So despite the inexperience, he hopes to whip up something good at Scottsboro this season.

"Kinda reminds me of a guy who sent me a poem the other night it says I hate lard, I hate white flour but when you mix it all together it makes dang good biscuits. A lot of times we don't understand how things are working in the world, why it works this way. But the good lord just mixing everything together and hopefully we're gonna mix this thing together and come out with some real good biscuits."

The Wildcats kick off the season on September 1st at Fort Payne.