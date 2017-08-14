× Community donations can help get Boaz City Schools’ Pirate Pantry up and running

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz City Schools is starting something new this year for students, but school leaders need the community’s help to make it a success.

It’s called ‘Pirate Pantry’. It will include things like toiletries, hygiene items, school supplies, and non-perishable foods. “Things that they need, accessible in their respective schools and accessible in a way that will be very discreet for them,” explained Boaz City Schools Superintendent Shannon Stanley.

There are two locations. One is at Boaz Middle and the other is at Boaz High School. It’s open to any student who has a need. “We’ve been doing Blessings in a Backpack for several years,” said Stanley, “Pirate Pantry extends that to our secondary students.”

School leaders are in the process of getting Pirate Pantry up and running. That’s where the community involvement comes in. “We’re asking for donations from our community, and we’ve had an amazing outreach of help. We’re excited about our community involvement to be able to get that going,” Stanley said.

The school system is looking to church groups, organizations, businesses or anyone else who wants to help. “We’re just excited to be able to be able to meet the needs of our students,” Stanley added, “That’s what we’re here for. We’re here for our children and to make sure that our community is involved with that as well. We appreciate any donations that our community members give us.”

If you would like to donate to Pirate Pantry you can call the Boaz City Schools Central Office at 256-593-8180.