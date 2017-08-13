× WHNT News 19 back on the air for many viewers, still working to get back to full power

WHNT News 19 is back on most cable systems, as well as Dish and Direct. We are still working to restore full power for all our viewers, especially those that receive us over-the-air

So far, Direct, Dish, Charter, and WOW/Knology have confirmed that they are receiving us. This is in addition to the direct feed providers of Comcast, AT&T, and Google.

While we are still not able to return to full power, which means you still may not be able to see us if you use an antenna, trust us that we’re not going to slow our efforts until every viewer in the Tennessee Valley is able to view WHNT News 19.

In the meantime, if you do use an antenna, we’re working to make sure you have as many options as possible to be able to watch the things you want to watch.

As always, we livestream every newscast.

CBS has many of the shows you want to see online, available for streaming.

Also, if you’re planning on watching the PGA Championship and you’re unable to watch WHNT News 19, it will also be streamed online. You can find a full guide to coverage here.

We really appreciate you being understanding.