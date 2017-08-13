Up your entrepreneurial game with the Catalyst Center’s Board of Advisors program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Establishing a Board of Advisors (BOA) is one way successful businesses grow. Advisors are subject matter experts that fill the gaps of knowledge by providing advice on strategic goals. They can also prevent you from making costly mistakes. There is nothing greater than getting one-on-one advice from experts who have been there and done that.

The Catalyst Center, previously known as the Women's Business Center of North Alabama, has established a new Board of Advisors program for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Could a BOA be right for you? Here are some things to consider:

Are you ready to expand and grow your network?

A BOA will not only advise you on matters related to your business, but will also help you make connections to others in your industry.

Have you determined your top strategic goals?

Understanding your strategic direction is essential for growth. Advisors lend their expertise to assist you in reaching those goals.

Do you take time to work on your business?

By investing time to work on your business vs. in your business, a BOA can help you reach your goals and grow your business.

If a BOA is right for you, the Catalyst will work with you to recruit industry leaders and subject matter experts to establish your board.

You can contact them here to take your business to the next level.