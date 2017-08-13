× UAH professor discusses modern political science and international relationships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Politics is often a word that conjures either passionate opinions or indifference.

In this week’s leadership perspectives interview, WHNT News 19’s Steve Johnson and political science professor Dr. Kathy Hawk from the University of Alabama in Huntsville discuss some of the interesting things going on in the world’s current political climate.

We asked her if it’s hard these days to explain what political science actually means.

The world is a complicated place. On one hand, we're in the middle of an ongoing argument with Russia, but at the same time, we work with Russia in our space program. Dr. Hawk talks about how international relations are complicated.