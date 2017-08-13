Stormy start to the work week likely

Drier air from the north filtered in during our Sunday, giving us a mainly dry day. The break from wet weather won’t last long though. Our next disturbance will approach from the west overnight, giving us a potentially messy Monday morning.

A wave of showers and storms will be moving in from the west late tonight, bringing areas of rain to Southern Tennessee and the Shoals as early as 10PM Sunday. The better chance of rain will move in Monday morning as scattered showers and storms move in from the southwest through the morning hours.

As this disturbance moves over us a warm front will also begin to lift northward Monday. This will bring a return of humid southerly air, which will fuel a few more scattered storms Monday afternoon.

Rainfall could be quite heavy at times, which means flash flooding will be possible again. Use extra caution and be prepared to take an alternative route if your road becomes flooded.

One more round of showers and storms will move through early in the day Tuesday before we see another break. A push of northerly air, similar to what we’ve seen this Sunday, will come in by Wednesday. Just like this weekend though, the dry weather won’t last long. More rain and storms look to move in by Friday and Saturday of this week.

The Tennessee Valley is looking at another 1-2 inches of rainfall possible in the next 7 days.

As of August 12th, Huntsville has officially picked up 2.11 inches of rain this month. We would need to reach over 6.5 inches by the end of the month to crack the top ten wettest Augusts in Huntsville!