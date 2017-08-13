× One killed in single vehicle accident on Highway 72

ATHENS, Ala. — A man died Sunday evening during a car accident on Highway 72 near Stanley Street.

The vehicle was eastbound on Highway 72 when it drifted off the roadway and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the Collins Supply parking lot. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle.

First responders transported him to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.

The driver’s name is being withheld as officers work to notify his next of kin. Witnesses who saw the events leading up to the crash reported no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.