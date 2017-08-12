Tropical Depression Eight strengthens to Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic

The eighth tropical depression of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Saturday night. By Sunday afternoon, it strengthened into Tropical Storm Gert.
As 4pm CT Sunday, Tropical Storm Gert was located 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It exhibited maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.
At this time, Gert is expected to remain limited to the Atlantic Ocean; it is not a threat to land.
Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.
WTNT33 KNHC 132031
TCPAT3
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Gert Advisory Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082017
500 PM EDT Sun Aug 13 2017
…DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS TO TROPICAL STORM GERT…
SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…28.1N 71.7W
ABOUT 505 MI…810 KM WSW OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1011 MB…29.86 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gert was
located near latitude 28.1 North, longitude 71.7 West. Gert is
moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn
toward the north is forecast to occur tonight, followed by a turn
toward the north-northeast by Monday night.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with
higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next day
or two.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km)
northeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM EDT.
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi