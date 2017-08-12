Tropical Depression Eight strengthens to Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic

The eighth tropical depression of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Saturday night. By Sunday afternoon, it strengthened into Tropical Storm Gert.

As 4pm CT Sunday, Tropical Storm Gert was located 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It exhibited maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

At this time, Gert is expected to remain limited to the Atlantic Ocean; it is not a threat to land.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.