Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Atlantic late Saturday night

The eighth tropical cyclone of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Saturday night.

Tropical Depression Eight exhibited sustained wind speeds of 35 mph as it swirled 260 miles northeast of the Bahamas. The system is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours; if it does and exhibits wind speeds equal to or greater than 39 mph, then it would be classified as a tropical storm and it would receive the name “Gert”.

At this time, Tropical Depression Eight is expected to remain limited to the Atlantic Ocean; it is not a threat to land.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.