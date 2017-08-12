Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Atlantic late Saturday night

The eighth tropical cyclone of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Saturday night.
Tropical Depression Eight exhibited sustained wind speeds of 35 mph as it swirled 260 miles northeast of the Bahamas. The system is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours; if it does and exhibits wind speeds equal to or greater than 39 mph, then it would be classified as a tropical storm and it would receive the name “Gert”.
At this time, Tropical Depression Eight is expected to remain limited to the Atlantic Ocean; it is not a threat to land.
Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.
WTNT33 KNHC 130244
TCPAT3
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Eight Advisory Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082017
1100 PM EDT Sat Aug 12 2017
…DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC…
…FORECAST TO REMAIN EAST OF THE UNITED STATES…
SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT…0300 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…25.3N 70.3W
ABOUT 260 MI…415 KM NE OF THE SOUTHEASTERN BAHAMAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1011 MB…29.86 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight
was located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 70.3 West. The
depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph (20
km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through
Sunday. A turn toward the north is forecast on Sunday night,
followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the
depression is expected to become a tropical storm later tonight or
on Sunday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next complete advisory at 500 AM EDT.
$$
Forecaster Brown