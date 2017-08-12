The Von Braun Astronomical Society hosts planetarium shows about the Solar Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Von Braun Astronomical Society will be presenting a planetarium show about the Solar Eclipse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children six and under as well as VBAS members will receive free admission. Weather permitting, visitors will have an opportunity to look at some of the wonders of the universe through our telescopes following the planetarium show.

Many people are calling the upcoming solar eclipse a once in a lifetime event. Which is why many people are curious about it. Madison County resident Ben Allen went to one of the society's presentations Saturday night with his family.

He said there's more to the eclipse than just the moon coming in between the sun and the earth. '"One of the things I thought was most interesting was Bailey's beads; which is one of the effects when the eclipse is happening. I always assumed it was something with lens, but it's actually the sunlight shinning through the valleys of the moon," Allen explained.

The eclipse will be coming through on August 21st.