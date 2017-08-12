× New Hope woman killed after crashing into utility pole

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — According to Alabama State Troopers a New Hope woman died during an early morning wreck Saturday.

Jessica Leanne Taylor, 42, of New Hope was killed when the 1971 Ford Ranger she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility a pole. Taylor was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Cherry Tree Road six miles north of Huntsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.