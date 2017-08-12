× Local boy scout troop assists elderly residents with flooding clean up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — James Reed has lived in the Blossomwood/Fagan Springs area for ten years. He said his house has never been through anything like the flooding from a couple of days ago. He said he got a call from his son-in-law across the street during the flash floods.

And he said, well you've got a river in your front yard," Reed said.

Reed said he wouldn’t have been able to clean up the damage and debris by himself. But thanks to Boy Scout Troop 364 and a caring neighbor, he didn’t have to.

“She came in with all these boy scouts, and they’ve been fantastic. The whole neighborhood has,” he said.

On Saturday, Troop 364 did what boy scouts do best, they served their community. And they gave up a camping trip to do so.

“They were going to go to Lake Guntersville, and we said well we’d love your help. Without blinking an eye they changed their plans. They’re camping up on Monte Sano so that they could be here helping the community today,” Shawn Wade said.

Wade’s son is an eagle scout from the troop, so she’s familiar with the selflessness of the boys. She said their reaction made her proud when they heard that elderly residents and residents who lived alone needed help.

“They just jumped to the cause, and they never asked for a thank you,” Wade said. “They’re just there to serve and take care of the community.”