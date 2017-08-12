× Jackson County man dies in early morning wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – According to Alabama State Troopers, a Jackson County man died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle wreck.

Scotty Ray Campbell, 45, of Scottsboro was killed when the 2007 Nissan Murano he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Campbell was not using a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 1 a.m. on Alabama 79 at mile marker 96, less than a mile north of Scottsboro.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.