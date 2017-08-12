GRAPHIC VIDEO: Car hits anti-racist protestors in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Violence has erupted in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia. Earlier today Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency “to aid state response to violence.”

Reports have been publicized via social media that several vehicles are running over protest participants.

One Twitter user captured the following video of a vehicle charging into a crowd of anti-racist protestors. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police said an unspecified number of protesters have been arrested in Charlottesville.