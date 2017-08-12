Decatur Police investigate Friday night shooting, one man dead

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Decatur Police say they were called to 205 6th Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Reco Rashad Sales, 26, had been shot. Sales was transported in an ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Another man, McKendrick Arnez Harris, later arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating this shooting incident.