2 brothers from Louisiana die in Alabama surf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) _ Authorities say they’ve found the bodies of two Louisiana brothers who died in the surf on the Alabama coast.

Police say the bodies of a 12-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brother were both located Saturday after a search. They apparently drowned.

The two went under Friday night in a resort area in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Police haven’t released the names of either young man. But Steward Spencer tells The Advocate the victims were his grandsons, 19-year-old Steward Spencer III and 12-year-old Joshua Spencer, both of Baton Rouge.

Spencer says the older boy tried to save the younger one in rip current, but both were swept out.

The grandfather says the family went to the beach on a vacation on Thursday and was supposed to return home Sunday.