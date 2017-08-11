× WHNT News 19 temporarily off the air for some viewers, we’re working to get it fixed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 has gone dark for many viewers across the Tennessee Valley. Recent weather has impacted a transmitter, which we had to take off-line.

We’re working as fast as possible to get back on TV for everyone.

Trust us, we hate being off the air. We’re going to get this fixed as fast as we can.

In the meantime, we’re working to make sure you have as many options as possible to be able to watch the things you want to watch.

As always, we livestream every newscast.

CBS has many of the shows you want to see online, available for streaming. CBS also has live-tv streaming service, which you can try a free trial for here.

Also, if you’re planning on watching the PGA Championship, it will also be streamed online. You can find a full guide to coverage here.

We really appreciate you being understanding.

We are still on Comcast and AT&T, because we feed those services by fiber lines, rather than transmitters. However, anyone else looking for our signal is unlikely to find it until we get this resolved.

Again, we’re working as fast as we can. Thanks for your patience.