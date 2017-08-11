× Huntsville shooting victim in serious condition, investigation underway near University and Wynn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police confirm that they are conducting a shooting investigation near University Drive and Wynn Drive.

They said the shooting occurred in the area between an apartment complex and the service department at Bill Penney Toyota.

Police said that a man was shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

They confirmed that they have someone in custody in connection to the shooting.

We are working to gather more information on the incident.