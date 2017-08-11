Saturday: hit-or-miss storms may still bring locally-heavy rain

We’re sticking with the idea of a ‘don’t cancel your plans’ weekend forecast, but you may have to dodge a downpour or two here and there anyway.

A chance of rain is not a certainty; these storms will be most widespread south of US 72 on Saturday, and most of us get away with no rain at all on Sunday. Some communities will stay dry BOTH days.

Track showers and storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Saturday’s chance of rain is highest near US 278 and lowest in Southern Tennessee; these storms may be heavy enough to deliver 1-2” of rainfall in a few spots, but that kind of rain looks sparse.

A weak front drops south of the Valley on Sunday pushing most of the scattered storms southward into Central and South Alabama. That allows a little more sun and a little more heat here: highs in the middle and upper 80s.

-Jason

