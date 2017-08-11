Rainfall round up: Some received more than half a foot, others barely above an inch

To say it’s been a rainy week in the Tennessee Valley is a major understatement, especially for those who have picked up over half a foot of rain within the past five days.

The graph above shows radar rainfall estimates from throughout the region. Areas depicted in red and pink shades indicate estimated totals as high as 5-8 inches of rain. The heaviest area of rain occurred in portions of Lincoln County in Tennessee as well as Madison County, northeastern Jackson County, southwest Lawrence County and eastern Franklin County in Alabama.

Below is a list of the Top 5 rainfall totals for northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Additional heavy rainfall totals include:

Addison: 5.54″

Fort Payne: 4.59″

Hartselle: 4.53″

South Pittsburg: 4.34″

Meridianville: 4.19″

Haleyville: 4.04″

Russellville: 4.04″

Winchester: 4.03″

Toney: 3.78″

Phil Campbell: 3.68″

Cullman: 3.37″

Moulton: 2.94″

Gadsden: 2.77″

Monrovia: 2.71″

Albertville: 2.27″

But not everyone saw heavy rainfall. In fact, many areas barely picked up more than and inch or two over the past few days.

Rain continues to linger in the Valley forecast over the weekend into early next week. Be sure to have Live Alert 19 downloaded on your mobile device in order to receive the latest flash flooding alerts. Live Alert 19 is free for both Apple and Android devices; click here for details on how to download Live Alert 19.