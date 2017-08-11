Lanier Ford hosts pet supplies drive benefiting Manna House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a sudden financial crisis hits there are a lot of tough decisions to make. The Lanier Ford law firm believes giving up a beloved pet shouldn't have to be one of them.

Lanier Ford is proud to announce its 2017 pet supplies drive to benefit Manna House, Inc.

Manna House, Inc. is a public charity that provides food assistance to those in need. It is supported by contributions from individuals, churches, civic groups, and businesses. In addition to providing food assistance to people, Manna House also distributes pet food to families in need. The goal of the pet food program is to keep pets with existing owners where the animals provide physical, emotional, and psychological support while also keeping those animals from entering Huntsville Animal Services.

Lanier Ford has expanded its annual Pet Supplies Drive for 2017 by challenging two other law firms to participate. Both Maynard, Cooper & Gale and Sirote & Permutt, PC, have accepted the challenge.

Attorneys and employees at the firms will be participating in the drive, but donations from the public and businesses are also welcome. Donations will be accepted from Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 11, 2017, at the offices of any of the three participating law firms.

Needed items include -

Cat food (any type, open bags are fine)

Dog food (any type, open bags are fine)

Sandwich-sized Ziploc bags

Cat or dog treats (can be open bag)

Cat litter or litter boxes

Cat or dog beds

Cat or dog collars and dog leashes

Cat or dog toys

Gift cards from Walmart, PetSmart, or Pet Depot

You can drop off your donation at Lanier Ford’s office in Huntsville at 2101 West Clinton Avenue, Suite 102 (near the intersection of Clinton Avenue and the Parkway, also known as the old SCI building).