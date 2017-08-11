New faces, same high expectations for Madison Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Academy only knows how to do one thing, and that's play for state championships. The Mustangs have played for a title in five of the last six seasons, but the core that led the team to Auburn last year has moved on to the next level. "We had some super seniors last year, but we have some good kids coming up," head coach Grant Reynolds told WHNT News 19. "This class has about nine or ten kids in it that played in that state championship game last year. They have some experience, and they`re good leaders. We are just trying to, as coaches, put the pieces of the puzzle together."

One of those pieces is the most important piece on the board. The mustangs have a new quarterback this year. Sophomore Luke Nail takes over under center, he may be young, but coach Reynolds says he's impressed him right away. "He`s done a good job in the summer with the seven-on-seven and stuff. Each and every day he`s getting better at that position."

The faces may be new, but the Mustangs have the same goal they have every year, win a championship. That tradition of excellence gets passed down year after year, now it`s this teams turn to make its mark. "The expectations are high, and the work ethic has to be top shelf everyday. That`s what we are trying to instill in the guys each and every day," Reynolds said. "Work hard, it`s about the process, each day getting better, and trying to be where we want to be at the end of the season."

Madison Academy opens the seasons Friday, August 25 vs. McCallie (TN).