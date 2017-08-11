More Heavy Storms: scattered downpours bring a threat of flash flooding Friday evening

Heavy but unevenly scattered thunderstorms developing on Friday evening may cause some temporary flash flooding in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Along with heavy rain, some storms contain frequent lightning and wind gusts to 35 miles per hour.

As much as 2-3″ of rain are possible in any single downpour tonight and again on Saturday!

Never drive through flooded roadways!

Never drive through flooded roadways!

