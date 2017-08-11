× Man asks for help with car trouble, gets robbed at knifepoint; two arrested

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro Police say a man was having car trouble on John T. Reid Parkway on Thursday night, but when he asked for help, he got a knife pulled on him.

Police say the two men who had been called to assist took the victims money, a grand total of $26, and ran away.

Scottsboro PD have arrested Edward Rippee and Martin Pena in the case. Police say they found the pair with a knife and $26 in the 1000 block of Snodgrass Road.

They’re being held in the Jackon County Jail. They’re charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree.