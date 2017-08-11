Lauderdale County man accused of human trafficking, again

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man accused of human trafficking has been arrested on new charges while out on bond. 85-year-old Timothy Staggs was picked up Thursday and his bond immediately revoked.

Charged with a new count of human trafficking, Staggs appeared in Lauderdale County District Court Friday morning for an initial appearance. At times he seemed confused about the charge and why he was again behind bars.

Judge Mark Craig of Lawrence County who was appointed to the earlier case, revoked bond for Staggs shortly after the most recent arrest. He has been free on a $300,000 bond and on an ankle monitor.

According to the complaint, the woman who contacted police was approached by Staggs on Wednesday. The statement says Staggs told the woman he wanted her to find two young girls.

The complainant told investigators Staggs said the young girls needed to be able to perform sexually. The complaint went on to say Staggs wanted one of the girls to live with him and work for him, but she couldn’t have a boyfriend.

The complaint states Staggs offered the woman $200 to help find the girls.

Timothy Staggs will remain in the Lauderdale County Detention Center for now. He faces felony charges of human trafficking and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

The next hearing Timothy Staggs will have in court is a status hearing for his previous charges of human trafficking. It is set for September 14th.