Huntsville's gun restrictions at Von Braun Center OK under state law, says AG

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released his reviews of complaints about gun restrictions on Friday, saying that complaints against the City of Huntsville for their enforcement of gun restrictions at the Von Braun Center and the Davidson Center for the Arts did not violate state law.

The AG found that while both downtown spots have signs prohibiting firearms on the premises, the city did not intend to enforce those bans, except in the buildings themselves.

The statement from the Attorney General’s office says no further action is planned, and the complaints that started the probes have been responded to by the office.